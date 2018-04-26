Flood advisory issued for Oahu

SHARE















Oahu is under a flood advisory until 5:15 p.m. today.

“At 2:15 p.m., radar indicated moderate to heavy rain over the leeward side of Oahu, and over most of the Waianae mountains,” National Weather Service officials said. “Additional slow-moving showers were over the Koolau mountains upslope of communities from Waimanalo to Hawaii Kai to Aina Haina.”

Rainfall rates between one and two inches are expected, leading to rising waters in area streams, especially along the leeward coast and in southeast Oahu.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Waianae, Makaha, Makua, Nanakuli as well as Aina Haina, Niu Valley, Palolo and Manoa.

The National Weather Service reports a developing front will move down the island chain Friday and Saturday, and then stall near the Big Island on Sunday into next week. This will bring a period of clouds and showers to windward and leeward portions of the islands.