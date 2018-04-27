Airport offramp closure scheduled for Monday night

The state advises Oahu motorists that the airport offramp (Exit 16) from the westbound H-1 freeway will be closed overnight from 11:30 p.m. Monday through 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday so crews can replace the overhead “Departure” and “Arrival” signs at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The same offramp will be closed the same hours on Wednesday night. Roadwork is weather permitting.

State officials said about 3,100 indoor and outdoor signs will be replaced as part of an ongoing project at the airport, including signs along the roadways, within terminals and the parking structure, with an anticipated completion date of Summer 2019.

Message boards will be posted to alert motorists of the closure. H-1 westbound motorists are advised to take Nimitz Highway as an alternate route. Motorists that continue on the H-1 will be detoured to the Arizona Memorial/Stadium offramp (Exit 15A), where they will turn right at Radford Drive, turn right at Center Drive, then get back on the eastbound H-1 Freeway to the airport. Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destination.