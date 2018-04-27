Big Isle Mayor Harry Kim ‘feeling much better’ after chest pains

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim “is feeling much better” but continues to undergo tests and procedures at the Queen’s Medical Center following chest pains on Thursday, county officials said today.

There is still no diagnosis of what caused Kim’s chest pains as he exercised in his Hilo home around 4 a.m., officials said. Kim, 78, suffered three previous heart attacks and underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2008.

He continues to undergo unspecified tests and procedures at Queen’s, but “Harry’s feeling much better today after the procedures done Thursday,” said Wil Okabe, Hawaii County’s managing director who is serving as acting mayor.