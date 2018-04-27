Brown-water advisory issued for Hanalei Bay, still in effect at numerous Kauai beaches

The state Health Department issued a brown water advisory for Hanalei Bay on Kauai shortly before noon today due to storm runoff entering coastal waters.

Numerous brown water advisories still remain in effect on all sides of Kauai due to the torrential mid-April rains, including Koloa Landing, Hanamaulu Beach, Hanalei Rivermouth, Kalihiwai Bay, Lydgate Park, from Pakala to Kekaha, and from Waikoko to Wainiha.

Health Department officials did, however, lift brown water advisories from Tunnels Beach, Kee Beach and Haena Beach on Thursday. Those beaches tested well below the threshold of 130 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters. Beaches around the Valley isle will continue to be tested as needed in response to the flooding, health officials said.

Earlier this week, advisories were also lifted from Poipu Beach Pavilion, Kealia Beach Park, Hanalei Bay Pavilion, among others.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, health officials recommend staying out if the water is brown. Also, children should not play in floodwater areas.

Updates are available at this link.