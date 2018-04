Credit, debit cards possibly compromised at Zippy’s

Zippy’s Restaurants announced today that it had a data breach involving its restaurants and locations.

Credit and debit cards used at its restaurants, Napoleon’s Bakery, Kahala Sushi and Pearl City Sushi between Nov. 23 to March 29 may have been compromised due to a data security incident.

Also a small number of credit and debit cards used to buy drinks at the Pomaikai Ballrooms during that time may have been affected.

Customers should monitor their credit and debit card statements, and should contact their financial institution if they see any suspicious activity.

Affected locations