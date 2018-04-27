Work completed on Ward Avenue sinkhole

ADVERTISING
All lanes of Ward Avenue are open after work was completed this afternoon on a sinkhole.
Crews filled in and patched the sinkhole located between Green and Lunalilo streets. Work began Thursday morning when the sinkhole was discovered.
