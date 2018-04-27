 Work completed on Ward Avenue sinkhole
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 27, 2018
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

All lanes of Ward Avenue are open after work was completed this afternoon on a sinkhole.

Crews filled in and patched the sinkhole located between Green and Lunalilo streets. Work began Thursday morning when the sinkhole was discovered.

