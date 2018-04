Police arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in Halawa.

The assault occurred at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Police said the suspect attacked the victim, 24, where she sustained a possible concussion and abdominal pain. He also verbally threatened “further physical harm to her.”

She was transported to a trauma hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault and second-degree terroristic threatening.