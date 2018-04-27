 1 lane of Kauai’s Kuhio Highway to open for emergency access
April 27, 2018 | 72° | Check Traffic

1 lane of Kauai’s Kuhio Highway to open for emergency access

By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 27, 2018 12:05 am 
The state Department of Transportation announced Thursday it is on track to open a one-lane emergency access route to Wainiha and Haena by Saturday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –