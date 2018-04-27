Aloha Airlines Flight 243, April 28, 1988

Aloha Airlines Flight 243 Accident. This is the Boeing 737 that lost the forward upper half of its fuselage in-flight. Capt. Robert Schornstheimer and First officer Mimi Tompkins were able to maintain control of the aircraft and land it in Maui. Only one life was lost when a flight attendant was blown from the aircraft. Investigators from the National Safety Board examine the fuselage of the damged 737 jetliner. Star Bulletin photo by Dean Sensui on May 1, 1988.
George Flores observing some of the damage to the Boeing 737. He is a security guard for the Hawaii Protective Assoc. Star Bulletin photo by Dennis Oda on April 29, 1988.
A large chink of aluuminum from the fuselage skin barely missed the air intake of the starboard turbing engine. It's jammed on the slats (leading edge of the right wing.) Star Bulletin photo by Dean Sensui on May 1, 1988.
Star Bulletin photo by Dennis Oda on April 27, 1988.
Aloha was one of 14 airlines included in Boeing's corrosion study last year. However, it's not immediately known if this 19-year-old jetliner, which lost part of its roof April 28, was among the planes examined. Star Bulletin photo by Dean Sensui on May 1, 1988.
The ferocity of the April 28 mid-air disaster involving this Aloha 737-200 is evident in the interior wreckage seen for the first time yesterday by reporters. A worker, above, inspects the front portion of the plane's interior. Star Bulletin photo by Ken Miller. Ran on Wednesday, June 22, 1988 and Monday, October 30, 1989.
The ferocity of the April 28 mid-air disaster involving this Aloha 737-200 is evident in the interior wreckage seen for the first time yesterday by reporters. A worker, above, inspects the front portion of the plane's interior. Star Bulletin photo by Ken Miller. Ran on Wednesday, June 22, 1988.
Uncertain if this person is from the NTSB. He's examing the damage from a scaffolding set near the aircraft. Star Bulletin photo by Dean Sensui on May 1, 1988.
This older Aloha Airlines Boeing 737 jet ripped apart in flight last April. Star Bulletin photo. Ran on Wednesday, December 21, 1988 and Thursday, September 7, 1989.
Star Bulletin photo by Dennis Oda on April 29, 1988.
Security Guards from the Hawaii Ptrotective Association stand vigil over the Aloha Airlines Boeing 737. Left to right is Parker Kaneakua, George Flores, and Gordon K. L. Wong. Star Bulletin photo by Dennis Oda on April 29, 1988.
NTSB Joseph Nall talks to reporters. Star Bulletin photo by Dean Sensui on May 1, 1988.
Star Bulletin photo by Ken Miller on July 28, 1988.
This picture, taken by passenger Bob Nichols, shows parts of the jet hanging from the cabin's ceiling shortly after it was ripped apart in flight. Star Bulletin photo by Bob Nichols, Special to the Star-Bulletin.
Star Bulletin photo by Dean Sensui on May 5, 1988.
FEselage detail, showing lower stringers and possibly some damged floor spars. Star Bulletin photo by Dean Sensui on May 1, 1988.
Star Bulletin photo by Dennis Oda.
Star Bulletin photo.
Star Bulletin photo by Ken Miller.
Star Bulletin photo. Ran on Friday, July 29, 1988.
Demolition crews tear apart the remains of Aloha's damaged jetliner and chop it into pieces to be shipped to smelters. Star Bulletin photo by Ken Miller. Ran on Friday, July 29, 1988.
The rusting hulk of the Aloha Airlines jet sits on a tarmac at Kahului Airport. Star Bulletin photo by Ken Miller. Ran on Saturday, July 23, 1988.
Star Bulletin photo on April 1988.
NTSB officials confer near the airplane. Star Bulletin photo by Dean Sensui on May 1, 1988.
Star Bulletin photo by Dean Sensui on May 1, 1988.
(MAUX2) Kahului, Hawaii, April 29--Rescuers Work To Free Passengers--Members of an airport rescue team work to extract trapped passengers aboard the Aloha Airlines jet which had its fuselage torn open in flight Thursday. Star Bulletin photo by Craig Nichols. 1988
(HU3A) Kahului, Hawaii, April 30--Slide from Damaged Plane--Firemen wearing protective clothing help passengers down a chute from a damaged Aloha Airlines plane in Kahului, Hawaii Thursday. 1988 Slug: Jet Blast Hawaii Out. Star Bulletin photo by Robert Nichols.
April 28, 1988--Kahului, Maui--Paramedics aid passengers as they evacuate an Aloha Airlines jet that exploded while enroute from the Big Island. Star Bulletin photo by Matthew Thayer, The Maui News. Ran on Friday, April 29, 1988.
April 28, 1988--Kahului, Maui--Special to the Honolulu Star Bulletin-- Maui paramedics work on injured passengers after an Aloha Airlines jet exploded. Star Bulletin photo by Matthew Thayer, The Maui News. Ran on April 28, 1988.
(HU1) Honolulu, May 23--Aloha Crew Honored-- Gov. John Waihee poses with the crew of Aloha Airlines' ill-fated flight 243 of April 28. They were presented with letters of commendation. Star Bulletin photo. 1988 Honolulu Out.
(HU4) Kahului, Hawaii, April 30-- Airport Aid--A woman receives aid from fellow passengers at Kahului Airport after a heavily damaged Aloha Airlines plane mad an emergency landing Thursday. Slug: Jet Blast Hawaii Out. Star Bulletin photo taken by Robert Nichols on April 1988.
Aloha Airlines crewmembers help shaken passengers from the wrecked airplane after it landed at Kahului Airport on Maui. Star Bulletin photo taken by passenger Bob Nichols. Ran on Tuesday, February 21, 1989, Thursday, April 27, 1989, Thursday, December 5, 1996.
(Maux1) Kahului , Hawaii, Apr. 29-- Ripped Jet--Medical teams tend to injured passengers as rescue teams removed trapped passengers from an Aloha Airlines jet torn open during a flight Thursday. Star Bulletin photo by Craig Nichols. 1988.