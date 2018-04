TODAY BASEBALL College: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. ILH Division I: Double-elimination elimination tournament, final–‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. BEACH VOLLEYBALL Big West Tournament: Team Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH Division I: Double-elimination elimination tournament, final–‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Big West Tournament: Team Championship, Cal State Northridge vs. CSU Bakersfield, 10 a.m.; Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State, 11 a.m.; Hawaii vs. CSUN-CSUB winner, noon; Cal Poly vs. LBS-SacState winner, 1 p.m.; Losers bracket quarterfinals, 2 & 3 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division I Playoffs: Semifinals at McKinley–Leilehua vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.; Campbell vs. Kapolei, 7:20 p.m. Also, fifth-place semifinals–Mililani at Kaiser, 3 p.m.; Waianae at Pearl City, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA Division II Playoffs: Semifinals–Kaimuki vs. Kalani, 3 p.m., at Palolo; Aiea at Waialua, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH Division I: Double-elimination elimination tournament, final–‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, time TBD. (Game is if necessary; ‘Iolani needs to win Friday).

ILH Division II: Double-elimination elimination tournament, final—Damien vs. St. Francis, 2 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Big West Tournament: Team Championship, Winners bracket semifinal, 10 a.m.; Losers bracket semifinal, 11 a.m.; Losers bracket championship, noon; Winners bracket winner vs. losers bracket winner, 1 p.m.; Deciding final, if needed, 3 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

JUDO

OIA: Individual championships, 10:30 a.m., at Leilehua.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific (doubleheader), noon at Howard A. Okita Field.

OIA Division I Playoffs–Championship, Leilehua/Roosevelt winner vs. Campbell/Kapolei winner, 7:20 p.m., at McKinley. Third place, Leilehua/Roosevelt loser vs. Campbell/Kapolei loser, 3 p.m., at higher seed. Fifth place, Mililani/Kaiser winner vs. Waianae/Pearl City winner, 3 p.m., at higher seed.

OIA Division II Playoffs–Championship, Kaimuki/Kalani winner vs. Aiea/Waialua winner, 5 p.m., at McKinley. Third place, Kaimuki/Kalani loser vs. Aiea/Waialua loser, 3 p.m., at higher seed.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Last chance qualifying meet, 3 p.m., at Pearl City.

PacWest

Hawaii Hilo 7, Holy Names 6

W­—Nicholas Asuncion. L—Jimmy Doyle. S—John Kea.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Kyle Yamada 3 runs; Edison Sakata 2-4, 2 runs; Phillip Steering 3-3, 2 2bs, 3 RBIs; Jaryn Kanbara 2b, 2 RBIs; RJ Romo 2b, 2 RBIs; Dylan Sugimoto 2-4 2 2bs. HN: William Ruiz 2-4; Cameron Trudel 2b, 2 RBIs; Keenan Reardon 3b.

Note: Hawaii Hilo improved to 16-23,

12-19 PacWest, while Holy Names fell to 10-33, 6-27.

Academy of Art 6, Hawaii Pacific 5,

11 innings

W—Chris Rost. L—Evan Spitzer.

Leading hitters—AA: Josh Carlin 2b, 2 RBIs; Jackson Murphy 2 runs; Marciano Reichel 2-5, 2 RBIs; Robert Villanueva 2-4.

HPU: Ryan Torres-Torioka 2-6, 2 runs; Codi Santana 2 RBIs; Wyatt Hoppie 2-5, 2b, 3b; Trey Yukumoto 2-5; Jordan Mopas 2b.

Note: HPU fell to 17-24, 11-22 PacWest, while Academy of Art improved to 22-20, 17-16.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships

Monday

First Round

Waianae at Kamehameha-Hawaii 4 p.m.

Mililani at Maui High, 5:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

Kapolei at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

May 3

Quarterfinals

At Moanalua

Waipahu/Kaiser winner vs. Kealakehe, 5 p.m.

Mililani/Maui High winner vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.

At McKinley

Kapolei/‘Iolani winner vs. Kamehameha-

Maui, 5 p.m.

Waianae/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.

May 4

Semifinals

At Moanalua

Matches at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fifth-place semifinals

At McKinley

Matches at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

May 5

At Blaisdell Arena

Final at 7 p.m.

Third place, 3:30 p.m.

Fifth place, 12:30 p.m.