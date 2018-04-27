 49ers trade Trent Brown to Patriots for pick
Associated Press
April 27, 2018
    San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Brown gets set to block against the Chicago Bears during a game in Chicago in 2017.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. >> The San Francisco 49ers have traded right tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots a day after drafting Mike McGlinchey as his replacement in the first round.

The 49ers dealt Brown and the 143rd overall pick to New England on Friday for the 95th overall pick.

Brown is entering the final year of his contract and San Francisco drafted McGlinchey ninth overall to take his role. Brown, who is coming off shoulder surgery, is a strong pass protector the Patriots wanted in front of Tom Brady.

The 49ers also announced they signed safety Jaquiski Tartt to a two-year extension through 2020. Tartt is one of nine draft picks remaining on the team selected by former general manager Trent Baalke.

Tartt was a second-round pick in 2015. He has 181 tackles, nine passes defensed, 3½ sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 39 games.

