 Virginia police won’t release video of Redskins player stop
April 27, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking

Virginia police won’t release video of Redskins player stop

Associated Press
April 27, 2018
Updated April 27, 2018 12:06pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Newly signed Washington Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. speaks during the NFL football team’s news conference in Ashburn, Va., on March 15. Virginia State Police won’t release video of a traffic stop involving the player, who said a state trooper asked if he was a gang member or drug dealer. Richardson’s tweets about the questions he was asked during a Tuesday traffic stop prompted an internal review by state police. The department declined a public records request for video taken from the trooper’s in-car camera.

ADVERTISING

RICHMOND, Va. >> Virginia State Police won’t release video of a traffic stop involving a Washington Redskins wide receiver who said a state trooper asked if he was a gang member or drug dealer.

Paul Richardson Jr.’s tweets about the questions he was asked during a Tuesday traffic stop prompted an internal review by state police.

Richardson just signed a $40 million five-year contract with the Redskins and was driving a new Mercedes when pulled over. He is African-American.

The department said today that it was declining a public records request by the Associated Press for video taken from the trooper’s in-car camera. Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the department has the discretion to release the video under state law but has chosen not to.

PREVIOUS STORY
Vlad Guerrero tours Baseball HOF, “so glad” he made it
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING