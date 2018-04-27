 Clouds and showers ushering in the weekend
Clouds and showers ushering in the weekend

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 27, 2018
Updated April 27, 2018 10:45am

    A satellite image this morning showed areas of moisture over Hawaii.

Clouds and passing showers are in store for the weekend, according to National Weather Service forecasters, who say a developing front will move down the island chain today through Saturday, then stall near Hawaii island Saturday night and Sunday.

Radar indicates an area of showers moving up over Molokai, Lanai and eastern Oahu. A few showers can also be seen just west of Kauai, while the rest of the state generally remains dry at this time.

Oahu can expect to see light Kona winds and cloudy skies through this evening.

A cold front is expected to move across Kauai today, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, and forecast to reach Oahu later this afternoon. The front will then move across Maui County tonight and early Saturday, then reach Hawaii island sometime on Saturday. Thunderstorms are not expected.

Moisture associated with the front may linger over Hawaii island into early next week. Some snow on the island’s summits is possible, as well.

Current air quality remains good in most areas, with the exception of Kona, which is rated as moderate, meaning that it is acceptable, but could be of health concern to a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

