Big Isle mayor is released from hospital

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim checked out of The Queen’s Medical Center on Friday and is expected to return to Hilo on Sunday.

Kim, 78, drove himself to Hilo Medical Center on Thursday after experiencing what his office described as “heart attack symptoms.” He was then medevaced to Honolulu, where he underwent tests and and received treatment to alleviate his symptoms.

Kim has had three previous heart attacks and underwent a quadruple-bypass surgery 10 years ago.

County Managing Director Wil Okabe has been serving as acting mayor in Kim’s absence.

“Harry informed me that he was getting some personal time in Honolulu with his wife,” Okabe said in a release issued on today. “The family wants to give him a chance to come home quietly so he can rest.”