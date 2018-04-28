 High surf expected through weekend
High surf expected through weekend

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 28, 2018
Updated April 28, 2018 7:55am
The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for north and west facing shores of Kauai and Niihau. Wave heights of 15 to 20 feet is expected by late this afternoon and rising to 20 to 25 feet tonight through Sunday night.

A high surf advisory was also issued this morning for north and west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. Wave heights of 10 to 15 feet is expected on Oahu and Molokai late this afternoon and rising to 18 to 22 feet late tonight through Sunday night.

Surf is expected to rise quickly during the day as a large north-northwest swell comes in.

