A 35-year-old woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of arson in Kalihi, police said.

The woman tried to start a fire that placed two women, ages 33 and 48, in danger of death or injury at about 2 p.m. Friday, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, but was located near Kamehameha Highway and Middle Street at about 3:35 p.m.

She was booked for investigation of first-degree arson and fourth-degree criminal property damage.