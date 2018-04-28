Two former University of Hawaii players reach free-agent deals with NFL teams

Former University of Hawaii football players Trayvon Henderson and Dejon Allen have reached agreement on free-agent contracts with National Football League teams.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

Former University of Hawaii football players Trayvon Henderson and Dejon Allen have reached agreement on free-agent contracts with National Football League teams.

Henderson, a safety, will be joining the Cincinnati Bengals, where he will be reunited with former UH assistant Daronte’ Jones. Jones recruited Henderson to UH in 2013.

“I’ll go out there and ball out,” Henderson said in a telephone interview.

Allen will be joining the Chicago Bears. During the rookie camp beginning May 10, Allen will compete at offensive tackle, where he played the past two seasons, and right guard, where he started his first two UH seasons.

Allen had several options before deciding to make the Second City his first choice. “It’s all good,” Allen said in a telephone interview. “I felt it was a good spot for me to play.”

Defensive lineman Meffy Koloamatangi also has been invited to participate in the Oakland Raiders’ mini camp next week.