Two former University of Hawaii players reach free-agent deals with NFL teams

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
April 28, 2018
Updated April 28, 2018 1:47pm

    Dejon Allen will be joining the Chicago Bears.

    Trayvon Henderson will be reunited in Cincinnati with former UH assistant Daronte’ Jones. Jones recruited Henderson to UH in 2013.

Former University of Hawaii football players Trayvon Henderson and Dejon Allen have reached agreement on free-agent contracts with National Football League teams.

Henderson, a safety, will be joining the Cincinnati Bengals, where he will be reunited with former UH assistant Daronte’ Jones. Jones recruited Henderson to UH in 2013.

“I’ll go out there and ball out,” Henderson said in a telephone interview.

Allen will be joining the Chicago Bears. During the rookie camp beginning May 10, Allen will compete at offensive tackle, where he played the past two seasons, and right guard, where he started his first two UH seasons.

Allen had several options before deciding to make the Second City his first choice. “It’s all good,” Allen said in a telephone interview. “I felt it was a good spot for me to play.”

Defensive lineman Meffy Koloamatangi also has been invited to participate in the Oakland Raiders’ mini camp next week.

