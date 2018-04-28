 Data breach affects 25 Zippy’s locations
April 28, 2018 | 70° | Check Traffic

Data breach affects 25 Zippy’s locations

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 28, 2018 12:05 am 
Zippy’s Restaurants alerted its customers Friday of a data breach that has affected all 25 restaurant locations as well as its Napoleon’s Bakery, Kahala Sushi and Pearl City Sushi locations. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –