 Olomana Golf Links partially reopens after paying delinquent rent
April 28, 2018 | 70° | Check Traffic

Olomana Golf Links partially reopens after paying delinquent rent

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 28, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 28, 2018 at 12:09 am
Olomana Golf Links partially reopened Friday after paying $115,275 in delinquent rent to the state. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –