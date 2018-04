TODAY BASEBALL >> College: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. >> ILH Division II: Double-elimination elimination tournament, final—Damien vs. St. Francis, 2 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. BEACH VOLLEYBALL >> Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> ILH Division II: Double-elimination elimination tournament, final—Damien vs. St. Francis, 2 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Big West Tournament: Team Championship, Winners bracket semifinal—Hawaii vs. Long Beach State, 10 a.m.; Losers bracket semifinal——Cal Poly vs. Cal State bakesfield, 11 a.m.; Losers bracket championship, noon; Winners bracket winner vs. losers bracket winner, 1 p.m.; Deciding final, if needed, 3 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

JUDO

>> OIA: Individual championships, 10:30 a.m., at Leilehua.

SOFTBALL

>> PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific (doubleheader), noon at Howard A. Okita Field.

>> OIA Division I Playoffs–Championship, Roosevelt vs. Campbell.,7:20 p.m., at McKinley. Third place, Kapolei at Leleihua, 3 p.m. Fifth place, Mililani at Pearl City, 5 p.m.

>> OIA Division II Playoffs–Championship, Kalani winner vs. Aiea, 5 p.m., at McKinley. Third place, Kaimuki at Waialua, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

>> OIA: Last chance qualifying meet, 3 p.m., at Pearl City.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Big West Tournament: Pairs championship. First-round matches at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m; Quarterfinals at noon and 12:30 p.m.; Semifinals at 1:30 p.m.; Championship at 2:30 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: BIG WEST TOURNAMENT

At Queen’s Beach

Double elimination

(Seedings in parenthesis)

>> Cal State Bakersfield (5) def. Cal State Northridge (4), 3-2

>> Long Beach State (3) def. Sacramento State (6), 5-0

>> Hawaii (1) def. Cal State Bakersfield (5), 5-0

>> Long Beach State def. Cal Poly (2), 3-2

>> CSU Bakersfield def. Sac State, 3-2 (Sac State eliminated)

>> Cal Poly def. CSUN, 5-0 (CSUN eliminated)

Hawaii 5, CSU Bakersfield 0

1. Ka’iwi Schucht/Emily Maglio (UH) def. Sydney Haynes/Emily Hansen (CSUB) 21-11, 21-15

2. Morgan Martin/Lea Monkhouse (UH) def. Sarah Garrow/Desiree Sukhov (CSUB) 21-7, 21-17

3. Carly Kan/Laurel Weaver (UH) def. Aleksandra Djordjevi/Briannah Mariner (CSUB) 21-10, 21-13

4. Ari Homayun/Amy Ozee (UH) def. Mattison Degarmo/Emily Lopes (CSUB) 21-7, 21-15

5. Paige Dreeuws/Hannah Zalopany (UH) def. Ally Barber/Sidney Wicks (CSUB) 21-7, 21-18

BASEBALL

ILH

>> Mid-Pacific 12, ‘Iolani 1

W—Shion Matsushita. L—Micah Miyahira. Leading hitters—MPI: Kyle Layugan 2-3, 3b, 3 RBIs; Micah Pi 2-3, run, RBI; Cameron Ching 3-3, 2b, run, 2 RBIs; Mackenzee Higuchi 2-3, run, 2 RBIs.

BIIF

>> Waiakea 10, Hilo 1

SOFTBALL: OIA PLAYOFFS

Division I

Roosevelt 6, Leilehua 5

W—Jaeda Cabunoc. L—Alyssa Abe. Leading hitters—LEIL: Brandi Leong2-3; Kamryn Kamakaiwi 2-2, 2 runs, 2b; Shea Tammarine 2-2, 2 RBIs. ROOS: Maya Nakamura 2-4, run, 2b.

Campbell 11, Kapolei 1, 5 inn.

W—Chole Sales. L—Cira Bartolotti. Leading hitters—CAMP: Alesia Ranches 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2b; Michaela Fonotoi 2-3, 2 runs, RBI, HR.

Division II

Kalani 8, Kaimuki 2

W—Cherise Horita. L—Chasry Lum-King. Leading hitters—KALN: Toni-Lynn Ibara 4-4, 3 runs, 4 RBIs, 2b, HR; April Kochi 2-3. KAIM: Sonia Palik 2-3.

Aiea 12, Waialua 5

W—Kehaunani Arke. L—Zoey Lawrence. Leading hitters—Aiea: Arke 3-5, 2b, 3 RBIs; Trinity Atuatasi 2-3; Mikelle Gonzales 2-5, 3 RBIs; Brie Allyn Valenciano 2-4, 2b. Wail: Andrea Dicion 2-4, 3b, run; Trinity Ozoa 2-4, 3b, run; Leaa Puleiala 2-4, RBI, run; Cheye Wong 2-3, run.

TENNIS: BIG WEST WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

At Indian Wells, Calif.

Quarterfinals

Hawaii 4, Long Beach State 1

Singles

1. Petra Melounova (UH) def. Lena Pacholski (LBSU) 6-2, 6-3

2. Nikola Dolakova (UH) vs. Natalia Munoz (LBSU) 6-1, 2-6, 1-0, unfinished

3. Marina Hruba (UH) def. Maren Helgo (LBSU) 6-3, 6-1

4. Klara Pribylova (UH) vs. Lalita Devarakonda (LBSU) 6-3, 3-4, unfinished

5. Michelle Pits (UH) def. Sadaf Sadeghvaziri (LBSU) 6-3, 6-3

6. Carlota Casasampere (LBSU) def. Roxanne Resma (UH) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1. Petra Melounova/Roxanne Resma (UH) def. Natalia Munoz/Lalita Devarakonda (LBSU) 7-5

2. Lena Pacholski/Sadaf Sadeghvaziri (LBSU) def. Klara Pribylova/Nikola Dolakova (UH) 6-3

3. Marina Hruba/Alzbeta Houbova (UH) def. Carlota Casasampere/Georgia Gulin (LBSU) 6-4