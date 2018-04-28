SandBows beat Long Beach State, advance to today’s Big West final

Top-seeded Hawaii won its 29th consecutive match today, defeating third-seeded Long Beach State 5-0 to move into the championship final of the Big West beach volleyball tournament at Queen’s Beach.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Top-seeded Hawaii won its 29th consecutive match today, defeating third-seeded Long Beach State 5-0 to move into the championship final of the Big West beach volleyball tournament at Queen’s Beach.

The third-ranked Rainbow Wahine (34-3) clinched the match 3-0 with victories at Flights 1, 2 and 4. The only flight that went to three sets was Flight 5 where Hawaii’s Paige Dreeuws and Hannah Zalopany turned back Hannah Matt-Marisa Ramsey, 23-21, 19-21, 15-13.

The 49ers (25-7) will play second-seeded Cal Poly (27-6), which eliminated fifth-seeded Cal State Bakersfield 5-0. The winner of that match will face the SandBows at 1 p.m. today for the title.

Should Hawaii lose that match of the double-elimination event, a deciding match is scheduled for 3 p.m.

In the SandBows’ win, Emily Maglio and Ka‘iwi Schucht (Flight 1) ran their program-record winning streak to 25 straight while Ari Homayun and Amy Ozee (Flight 4) ran theirs to 23.