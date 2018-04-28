 Toerner powers CSUN to victory over Hawaii
April 28, 2018
Justin Toerner went 4-for-6 and drove in seven runs to power Cal State Northridge to a 12-7 baseball victory over Hawaii tonight.

The outcome spoiled the Rainbow Warriors’ first sellout at Les Murakami this year, and dropped them to 22-16 overall and 8-6 in the Big West. The ’Bows and UC Irvine are tied for second place, 1 1/2 games behind Big West leader Cal State Fullerton.

Toerner hit a two-run triple in the third, a grand slam in a six-run sixth, and a run-scoring single in the ninth. Alvaro Rubalaba hit a solo homer for the Matadors, who have 56 home runs in 42 games this season.

The teams meet Sunday beginning at 1:05 p.m.

