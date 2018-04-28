 Meet the new travel agents (aka travel networks)
April 28, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Briefs| New York Times| Travel

Meet the new travel agents (aka travel networks)

By Shivani Vora, New York Times
April 28, 2018
Updated April 29, 2018 12:05am

  • PIXABAY

    Travel networks aim to connect travelers to travel advisors.

ADVERTISING

Why would travelers ever plan a vacation on their own when their money will buy more with the help of a travel agent? At a time when booking trips online seems to be the norm, it’s a message that several travel networks are pushing.

How do these networks stack up against each other? Here is a breakdown of some top networks.

VIRTUOSO

Affiliated hotels: More than 1,250 luxury hotels, both large chains and boutique properties; 900 of those can be booked through virtuoso.com.

Cost: Virtuoso doesn’t charge a membership fee to use its agents, but some charge trip-­planning fees. Depending on the trip, fees can be $50 to several hundred dollars.

Cruises: 31 lines, with more than 500 select sailings a year. Travelers get an $800 credit to use either onboard, for a private car and driver at a port of their choice, or for a tailor-­made excursion.

Hotel perks: Up to $450 of amenities at hotels, including daily breakfast for two, room upgrades (either guaranteed at the time of booking or on a space available basis) and early check-in and late checkout, when available.

 

SIGNATURE TRAVEL NETWORK

Affiliated hotels: More than 1,030, both large chains and boutique properties, including four- and five-star hotels.

Cost: Signature doesn’t charge a membership fee to use its agents, but some agents charge fees.

Cruises: 30 lines. Benefits vary by sailing, but could include onboard credits, prepaid gratuities and shore excursions. Also, on a select 200 a year, travelers get a private guide and driver for a day at selected ports.

Hotel perks: Up to $500 of amenities at hotels, including daily breakfast for two, an extra amenity such as a $100 dining credit, room upgrades and early check-in and checkout, when available.

 

ENSEMBLE TRAVEL GROUP

Affiliated hotels: Around 700, both large chains and boutique properties; the collection includes four- and five-star hotels.

Cost: Ensemble doesn’t charge a membership fee to use agents; some charge trip-planning fees.

Cruises: 26 lines. On more than 1,500 select cruises a year, travelers receive various benefits such as room upgrades, onboard credits and shore excursions.

Hotel perks: Benefits vary by property, but could include room upgrades, daily breakfast, spa treatments, and food and wine welcome baskets.

 

FINE HOTELS & RESORTS

Affiliated hotels: More than 1,000 affiliated luxury properties.

Cost: The network is exclusively for American Express Platinum and Centurion cardholders — the annual fee for a Platinum card is $550. (The company doesn’t reveal the cost of the Centurion card.) In addition, some agents charge small fees.

Cruises: 15 lines. On sailings of five nights plus, travelers get an onboard credit of $100 to $300.

Hotel perks: The average value of benefits travelers receive at each hotel is $550, according to Tom Stein, vice president of American Express Travel. These include a space-available room upgrade, daily breakfast for two, noon check-in, when available, and a guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout, as well as an additional amenity that varies by property.

PREVIOUS STORY
Family sues American Airlines over woman’s death on flight from Hawaii
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING