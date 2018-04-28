 Sea Life Park’s new luau celebrates Polynesians’ connection to the sea
By Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi
Ka moana, “the ocean,” is the inspiration for the show that Malu Productions created for Sea Life Park’s Ka Moana Luau. Read More

