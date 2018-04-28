Las Vegas Strip projects under review

Uncertainty about the prospects for the Wynn resorts’ two previously announced Las Vegas projects was heightened when the company’s new CEO announced that the scope of each would be scaled back.

Plans to develop both Paradise Park with its man-made lagoon and Wynn West, a second resort across the Strip from Wynn Las Vegas, may be merged, producing a single hotel rather than two. Additionally, the lagoon will be accessible only by hotel guests, whereas it was originally intended to be open to the public.

Trees at the Palms

The front parking and common areas of the Palms are filled with new greenery. Hundreds of potted small trees and shrubs line the frontage area on Flamingo Road and appear to be earmarked for a complete landscaping transformation as part of the casino’s ongoing upgrade.

Speakeasy opens

The downtown Mob Museum’s underground speakeasy and distillery has opened. It operates all day, but is accessible only as part of the paid admission to the museum until 5 p.m., when it opens to everyone. It’s a cool bar that doubles as an educational exhibit focusing on prohibition, complete with homemade moonshine.

Bellagio restaurant switch

The Bellagio is closing its coffee shop and replacing it with a New York City deli. Cafe Bellagio will close in August and the space will be remodeled to accommodate Sadelle’s deli, which will open in December.

Question: I hear a traveling production of the Broadway show “Hamilton” is coming to Vegas. Any news on tickets?

Answer: “Hamilton” will play at the Smith Center May 29 to June 24, but if you want to see it, you’ll need to get your wallet out. Tickets for the 32 performances aren’t on sale yet, but secondary- market tickets available from season subscribers are reportedly running from $500 to $4,000 each.