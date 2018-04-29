Lost hiker spends night in Koolau Range

Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who spent last night on the Laie Falls Trail after getting lost and disoriented.

The Honolulu Fire Department says the hiker, a woman in her 20s, began hiking yesterday and got lost near the summit. She spent the night on the trail and planned to find her way out this morning but became exhausted and called for help.

HFD got the call at 10:43 a.m. and dispatched four units and its helicopter. The helicopter dropped off one rescue specialist who prepared the hiker for transport. She arrived at a designated landing zone near the end of Poohaili Street at 12:06 p.m. She did not report any injuries.