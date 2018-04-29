Moped rider who died after Nanakuli crash identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office has identified a 33-year-old man who died after his moped was pushed into an oncoming pickup in Nanakuli as Akoni Cruz, of Waianae.

Police said Cruz was on a moped in a town-bound lane, waiting to turn left into a driveway near Nanaikeola Street at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, when a 59-year-old man driving a Toyota pickup struck him from behind.

The force propelled Cruz, who was not wearing a helmet, directly into the path of an oncoming Chevy pickup, police said.

Emergency responders took Cruz in critical condition to the Queen’s Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one else was hurt, and a police investigation is ongoing.

Police said it was the 19th traffic fatality this year on Oahu compared to 14 at this time last year.