Two would-be ATM thieves left empty handed when a witness disrupted their burglary of a Kaimuki convenience store.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Two would-be ATM thieves left empty handed when a witness disrupted their burglary of a Kaimuki convenience store.

Honolulu police say two unidentified males broke into the store on 12th Avenue about 5 a.m. Sunday and removed the automated teller machine. The store was closed at the time.

When the males encountered the witness, they dropped the ATM and fled, police said.