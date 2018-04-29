 Bill enforcing tax on online sales advances
April 29, 2018 | 68° | Check Traffic

Bill enforcing tax on online sales advances

By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 29, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 28, 2018 at 9:39 pm
Lawmakers have tentatively agreed to amend state law to position Hawaii to quickly begin collecting excise taxes from online sales if the U.S. Supreme Court authorizes the states to do so. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –