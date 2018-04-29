 Hokule‘a visits Hawaii island as planets shine brightly
April 29, 2018 | 68° | Check Traffic

Hokule‘a visits Hawaii island as planets shine brightly

By Chad Kalepa Baybayan and Emily Peavy, ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii
Posted on April 29, 2018 12:05 am 
Spring provides the mariner with excellent conditions for tropical passages between the northern and southern hemispheres. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –