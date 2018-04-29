 Rainbow Wahine win Big West tennis title
April 29, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Rainbow Wahine win Big West tennis title

Star-Advertiser staff
April 29, 2018
Updated April 29, 2018 11:04am

  • COURTESY BIG WEST CONFERENCE

    Hawaii celebrated its tournament title today in Indian Wells, Calif.

ADVERTISING

The University of Hawaii women’s tennis team captured the program’s first Big West tournament title with a 4-2 win over Cal State Fullerton today in Indian Wells, Calif.

The fourth-seeded Rainbow Wahine knocked off a higher seed for the second straight day and earned a berth in the NCAA tournament, which begins May 11. UH last qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2012 as the Western Athletic Conference champion.

UH reached the Big West final for the third straight year with a dramatic 4-3 win over top-seeded and two-time defending champion UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. The Wahine, who lost to third-seeded Fullerton in the regular season, claimed the doubles point today and picked up singles wins from Klara Pribylova and Petra Melounova to close to within a point of the title in the best-of-seven.

Junior Roxanne Resma, playing at No. 6 singles, rallied to win her first set against Jadie Acidera in a tiebreaker then rolled in the second set to clinch the title for the Wahine with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 victory.

PREVIOUS STORY
Buses carrying Central American migrants roll to U.S. border
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING