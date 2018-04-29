Rainbow Wahine win Big West tennis title

The University of Hawaii women’s tennis team captured the program’s first Big West tournament title with a 4-2 win over Cal State Fullerton today in Indian Wells, Calif.

The fourth-seeded Rainbow Wahine knocked off a higher seed for the second straight day and earned a berth in the NCAA tournament, which begins May 11. UH last qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2012 as the Western Athletic Conference champion.

UH reached the Big West final for the third straight year with a dramatic 4-3 win over top-seeded and two-time defending champion UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. The Wahine, who lost to third-seeded Fullerton in the regular season, claimed the doubles point today and picked up singles wins from Klara Pribylova and Petra Melounova to close to within a point of the title in the best-of-seven.

Junior Roxanne Resma, playing at No. 6 singles, rallied to win her first set against Jadie Acidera in a tiebreaker then rolled in the second set to clinch the title for the Wahine with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 victory.