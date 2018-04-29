 SandBows seeded third in NCAA beach volleyball championship
By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
April 29, 2018
Updated April 29, 2018 2:01pm

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Carly Kan went for a dig in front of teammate Laurel Wever during their match against Long Beach State’s Zoi Konstantopoulou and Nicci Reinking at Saturday’s Big West tournament in Waikiki. The SandBows will face South Carolina at the NCAA championships.

Third-ranked Hawaii will head to Alabama on Monday as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA beach volleyball championship at Gulf Shores.

The Rainbow Wahine (35-3) learned their tournament fate during today’s Big West pairs tournament at Queen’s Beach. Hawaii, seeded behind No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 Pepperdine, will open on Friday against No. 6 South Carolina, a team the SandBows defeated 3-2 last month in Columbia, S.C.

The other east region teams are fourth-seeded Florida State, No. 7 LSU and No. 8 Florida International.

The SandBows have wins over LSU, FIU and South Carolina but lost to FSU 4-1 at the East Meets West Challenge March 10 at Manhattan Beach, Calif. That loss to the Seminoles was Hawaii’s last; the SandBows have won 30 straight since then.

Left out was a second team from the Big West, considered by most as the strongest conference in the country. Cal Poly came into the Big West tournament ranked No. 4 nationally and Long Beach State No. 6.

