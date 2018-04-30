At least 2 people try to steal ATM at Leeward Community College

At least two people tried to steal an ATM machine early this morning on the campus of Leeward Community College, the University of Hawaii said in a campus-wide email alert.

The break-in occurred at about 1 a.m. Monday at the Uluwehi cafeteria on the Pearl City campus.

The thieves shattered a glass door and tried to steal the automated teller machine.

No descriptions of the suspects were provided.

Police were notified and are investigating, UH said.

The university urges anyone who sees anything suspicious at LCC to call Campus Security at 455-0611, and in an emergency, to call 911.