Doctors say Mayor Kim may have suffered 2 more heart attacks

HILO >> Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has returned to work, just days after suffering what doctors believe could have been two heart attacks.

West Hawaii Today reports that Kim was back at his desk today after driving himself to the hospital on Thursday with chest pains. The 78-year-old mayor was flown to Oahu, where he underwent a heart procedure.

Kim said doctors told him he had a heart attack in Hilo and possibly a second in Honolulu. That would be Kim’s fourth and fifth heart attacks.

He had a triple bypass 10 years ago and says doctors told him the valves in his chest have about a 10-year lifespan.

Kim said one of the valves collapsed and specialists were unsuccessful in their attempts to fix it. He’s now on medication.