H-3 to close Sunday for film production

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 30, 2018
Updated April 30, 2018 2:29pm

    The area in red shows where the H-3 freeway will be closed in both directions on Sunday because of filming.

The H-3 freeway will be closed in both directions between the Halawa and Kaneohe interchanges from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday for a film production.

The production will be using a helicopter to film aerial shots which may cause an increase in air traffic, according to Hawaii Department of Transportation officials.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and use alternate routes such as the Likelike Highway or Pali Highway. Electronic message boards will be posted, and special duty police officers will be on site to control traffic. Emergency vehicles and TheBus have been notified.

For udpates, follow HDOT on Twitter and Facebook.

