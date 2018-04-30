H-3 to close Sunday for film production

The H-3 freeway will be closed in both directions between the Halawa and Kaneohe interchanges from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday for a film production.

The production will be using a helicopter to film aerial shots which may cause an increase in air traffic, according to Hawaii Department of Transportation officials.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and use alternate routes such as the Likelike Highway or Pali Highway. Electronic message boards will be posted, and special duty police officers will be on site to control traffic. Emergency vehicles and TheBus have been notified.

For udpates, follow HDOT on Twitter and Facebook.