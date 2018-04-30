 HECO work to close section of Manoa Road starting Wednesday
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 30, 2018
Updated April 30, 2018 12:15pm
A portion of upper Manoa Road will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians from Wednesday to Saturday as Hawaiian Electric Company crews upgrade power distribution equipment.

HECO officials said the closures are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Wednesday morning, and through Saturday afternoon, from the intersection of Waakaua Street to the Lyon Arboretum. Crews will be replacing utility poles in the area, and are closing the narrow roadway for the safety of motorists, pedestrians and the work crews.

Due to the road closure, the Lyon Arboretum, Manoa Falls Trail, Rainbow’s End Snack Shop, and Paradise Park office, gift shop and lobby will be closed to visitors on Wednesday. In addition, parking along the road will not be allowed in the construction area and along portions of Waakaua Street while work is underway.

Traffic signs will be posted, and special-duty police officers on hand to help redirect traffic.

