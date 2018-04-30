High surf advisory in effect for most islands

A large north-northwest swell prompted the National Weather Service to post a high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Oahu, Kauai County, Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui.

The advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters expect surf along affected shores up to 12 to 18 feet this morning, easing to 10 to 15 feet this afternoon.

Beachgoers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Meanwhile, for the summits of Hawaii island, a high wind warning is in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Weather officials expect winds from the southwest to reach 35 to 65 mph with localized gusts over 70 mph.

Travel to the summits is not recommended until winds have eased.