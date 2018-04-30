Burglar steals dog carrier, medal from Abigail Kawananakoa’s home

The Honolulu home of 92-year-old Campbell Estate heiress Abigail Kawananakoa was burglarized over the weekend.

The Honolulu home of 92-year-old Campbell Estate heiress Abigail Kawananakoa was burglarized over the weekend.

Kawananakoa’s wife Veronica Gail Worth tells the Associated Press they were home when a man entered their house Sunday morning.

Worth says he took a Louis Vuitton dog carrier. She says he took other items, including a coronation medal the king of Tonga gave Kawananakoa.

Worth says police were able to identify a suspect from surveillance footage. Police have opened a first-degree burglary case.

Kawananakoa, who celebrated her birthday this month, is embroiled in a legal battle for control over her $215 million estate. Her longtime former lawyer persuaded a judge to appoint him as trustee, arguing a stroke over the summer left her impaired. Kawananakoa claims she’s fine.