 Trump postpones tariffs decision for many allies and E.U. for another month
April 30, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Trump postpones tariffs decision for many allies and E.U. for another month

Los Angeles Times
April 30, 2018
Updated April 30, 2018 3:02pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Containers are stored for export at a harbor in Duisburg, Germany, Monday.

ADVERTISING

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump has decided to postpone for another month the decision about whether to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, senior administration officials said late today.

The decision, coming just hours before the previous temporary tariff exemption was set to expire, will prolong the uncertainty and tensions that have built up since Trump issued 25 percent tariffs on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum from all but a handful of countries.

Trump ordered the tariffs March 22, citing a threat to national security, making plain that he intended to use the duties, or threat of them, as leverage to win concessions from American trading partners.

The Trump administration said that it had reached an agreement in principle with three other countries that had received a similar tariff exemption — Australia, Argentina and Brazil — and that these deals would be finalized in the next 30 days.

But Canada, Mexico and the EU are the three largest exporters of steel to the U.S. The delay came after pleas and the threat of retaliation from European allies, as well as signs that Canada and Mexico were moving closer to the U.S. position in renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

PREVIOUS STORY
Boaters urged to slow down following North Shore turtle injury
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING