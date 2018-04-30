 White House not addressing reports on Dr. Ronny Jackson’s future
White House not addressing reports on Dr. Ronny Jackson’s future

April 30, 2018
Updated April 30, 2018 8:30am

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., sat before a meeting, April 16, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jackson, who abandoned his nomination to be secretary of Veterans Affairs amid numerous allegations, will not return to the job of President Donald Trump’s personal physician but will remain on the White House medical staff, Politico reported Sunday.

WASHINGTON >> The White House says Dr. Ronny Jackson remains assigned to the White House — but it’s not addressing reports the Navy rear admiral won’t be returning to the job of President Donald Trump’s personal physician.

Jackson abandoned his nomination to be secretary of Veterans Affairs last week.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement that Jackson is still assigned to the White House, adding that there were “no personnel announcements at this time.”

Politico first reported Sunday that Jackson would not return to the role of personal physician to the president. Dr. Sean Conley, a Navy veteran, took the role of Trump’s personal physician after Jackson was nominated.

Jackson withdrew his nomination amid allegations that he drank on the job and overprescribed medication. Jackson has denied those allegations.

