 Kim Kardashian West says Khloe-Tristan situation is a mess
April 30, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Features

Kim Kardashian West says Khloe-Tristan situation is a mess

Associated Press
April 30, 2018
Updated April 30, 2018 12:21pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Television personality Khloe Kardashian at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson in Independence, Ohio, in 2017. Kim Kardashian West is speaking out publicly for the first time about her sister Khloe’s relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson. On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she described it as a “sad situation.” Kardashian West said Khloe’s main focus is on being a mom.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Kim Kardashian West is speaking out publicly about her sister Khloe’s relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Khloe gave birth to a baby girl named True earlier this month, days after a video surfaced of Thompson where it appeared he was cheating on her. On today’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kardashian West said: “I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s so (expletive) up.”

She describes it as a “sad situation.” Kardashian West says Khloe’s main focus is on being a mom. She’s taking some alone time with the baby to figure out what to do next.

Kardashian West also was careful not to say too much because she says True would one day be old enough to comprehend the situation.

PREVIOUS STORY
Disney, Twitter team up to create social media content
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING