 Fire extinguished at Kapahulu Safeway
April 30, 2018 | 70° | Check Traffic

Fire extinguished at Kapahulu Safeway

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 30, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 29, 2018 at 10:17 pm
Fire sprinklers helped contain an early morning fire Sunday at the Safeway on Kapahulu Avenue in Kapahulu. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –