 5 Hawaii men’s volleyball players earn All-America honors
By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
April 30, 2018
Updated April 30, 2018 5:50am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii setter Joe Worsley, middle blocker Patrick Gasman and outside hitter Stijn Van Tilburg put up a triple block on Long Beach State outside hitter Bjarne Huus, April 13, in the first set against Long Beach State at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The season is over but not the honors for the Hawaii men’s volleyball team.

The Rainbow Warriors today had five players named to one of the three AVCA All-America teams, led by first-team selections Stijn van Tilburg, a junior outside hitter, and senior libero Larry “Tui” Tuileta.

Named to the second team was junior setter Joe Worsley while sophomore middle Patrick Gasman and opposite Rado Parapunov were honorable mentions.

It is the second consecutive first-team selection for van Tilburg, who switched positions this season from opposite to left-side hitter. Tuileta was a second-team pick as a junior.

Hawaii now has 29 first-team certificates given to 15 players. Van Tilburg is the first repeat first-teamer since middle Taylor Averill (2014-15).

The All-America banquet is Wednesday in Los Angeles.

