 Boy, 7, critical after being struck by vehicle in Mililani
May 1, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Top News

Boy, 7, critical after being struck by vehicle in Mililani

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
May 1, 2018
Updated May 1, 2018 9:58pm
ADVERTISING

A 7-year-old was struck and critically injured by a vehicle late this afternoon in Mililani.

Police said the boy ran from a driveway onto the roadway and into the path of a 2005 Hyundai multi-purpose vehicle driven by a 73-year-old woman.

He was struck at low speed, then fell and hit his head on the pavement, police said.

The accident occurred on Kumumau Place at about 5:33 p.m. during daylight hours, police said.

The boy was taken by ambulance in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Police said speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY
Peppa Pig attracts censors in China
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING