Boy, 7, critical after being struck by vehicle in Mililani

A 7-year-old was struck and critically injured by a vehicle late this afternoon in Mililani.

Police said the boy ran from a driveway onto the roadway and into the path of a 2005 Hyundai multi-purpose vehicle driven by a 73-year-old woman.

He was struck at low speed, then fell and hit his head on the pavement, police said.

The accident occurred on Kumumau Place at about 5:33 p.m. during daylight hours, police said.

The boy was taken by ambulance in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Police said speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash.