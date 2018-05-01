Hull damage forces Hokule‘a to return to Oahu

The Hokule‘a will be returning to Oahu earlier than scheduled from its “Mahalo, Hawai‘i Sail” around Hawaii island due to damage to the canoe’s hulls that need to be repaired immediately, according to the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

The Hokule‘a was en route from Miloli‘i to Kawaihae Harbor on Monday when the canoe ran aground, causing damage to the bottom of the hulls. No crew members were injured.

She will be returning to Oahu Wednesday to begin drydock repairs immediately at Sand Island.

“Hokuleʻa is a living, cultural treasure and it is our responsibility to make sure we malama her with the care she needs at this time,” said Nainoa Thompson, president of Polynesian Voyaging Society, in a news release. “We will be leaving Kawaihae tomorrow with a promise that we’re going to heal Hokuleʻa and she will be returning as soon as possible to the children and communities of Moku O Keawe (Hawaiʻi island).”

Due to the early departure from Kawaihae Harbor, all school and public canoe tours will be postponed until further notice. The canoe was originally scheduled to be docked at Kawaihae Harbor until May 10 after a nearly month-long stay on the east side of Hawaii island.

Crew panel presentations, however, will take place as scheduled, starting Thursday evening in Waimea, continuing Saturday at the Fairmont Orchid, Sunday at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and May 24 in Kamuela. Visit hokulea.com/events for a full schedule.