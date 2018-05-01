Kauai police collect nearly 275 pounds of drugs

The Kauai Police Department says it collected 273 pounds of unused or expired prescription medications and other drugs during its 15th annual Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The event, coordinated by the Kauai Police Department and Life’s Choices Kauai, was part of a national initiative led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

“The rising abuse of prescription medications, which often leads to further addictions, is a very serious concern both nationally and right here at home,” said Kauai deputy chief Michael Contrades in a news release. “By providing a safe means to dispose of these medications, Drug Take Back Day is one way that law enforcement agencies and our community partners are working to prevent drug misuse on Kauai.”

More information on the National Take Back Initiative is available at the DEA’s website or from KPD assistant chief Bryson Ponce at 241-1681 or Theresa Koki of Life’s Choices at 241-4925.