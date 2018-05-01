Man arrested after girlfriend’s 10-year-old son is injured

Police arrested a 34-year-old man after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend’s child in Kailua.

Police said the suspect used an unspecified dangerous instrument and assaulted the 10-year-old boy, causing a bruise and swelling to one of his legs.

Police arrested the suspect a day later on suspicion of second-degree assault, abuse of a household or family member who is younger than 14 years old, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second-degree and one count of criminal contempt of court.