 Man arrested after girlfriend’s 10-year-old son is injured
May 1, 2018 | 68° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man arrested after girlfriend’s 10-year-old son is injured

By Star-Advertiser staff
May 1, 2018
Updated May 1, 2018 8:45am
ADVERTISING

Police arrested a 34-year-old man after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend’s child in Kailua.

Police said the suspect used an unspecified dangerous instrument and assaulted the 10-year-old boy, causing a bruise and swelling to one of his legs.

Police arrested the suspect a day later on suspicion of second-degree assault, abuse of a household or family member who is younger than 14 years old, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second-degree and one count of criminal contempt of court.

PREVIOUS STORY
Man attacked girlfriend with knife in Chinatown, police say
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING