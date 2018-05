Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend with a knife in Chinatown.

Police said the suspect attacked the victim, 38, with a knife on Smith Street at about 5:10 p.m. Monday, causing a laceration to her left arm.

Police were called and arrested the assailant on suspicion of second-degree assault.