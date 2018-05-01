Search halted for alleged kidnapping suspect

The Honolulu Police Department has suspended its search for a suspect in the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenage girl in Kalama Valley, HPD spokeswoman Michelle Yu said in an email today.

Police said on Saturday some questions about the validity of the case had come to light, but Yu said Tuesday the case remains ongoing and no one has been arrested.

Police asked for the public’s help April 25 in finding a male suspect in a white van who reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted a teenage girl at 2 p.m. that day in Kalama Valley.

The girl told police she was jogging on a sidewalk, when the assailant, wearing a ski mask, pointed a handgun at her, then kidnapped and sexually assaulted her.

She said she escaped and reported the assault to police. The girl was taken to the hospital for an exam after alleging rape.

Police did not say why questions about the girl’s account have emerged.

“Reports such as these are rare, and the HPD takes them very seriously,” Yu said. “Significant amounts of time and resources are expended to determine the facts and circumstances of an incident and to search for possible suspects.”