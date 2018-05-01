 White House defends seizure of Trump’s medical records
White House defends seizure of Trump’s medical records

Associated Press
May 1, 2018
Updated May 1, 2018 9:45am

  ASSOCIATED PRESS

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke during the daily press briefing, today, at the White House.

WASHINGTON >> The White House says President Donald Trump’s former bodyguard did nothing out of the ordinary when he took possession of the president’s medical records in what Trump’s former doctor says felt like a “raid.”

Harold Bornstein, Trump’s longtime personal doctor, told NBC that Keith Schiller and two others showed up at his office in February 2017 in an episode that left him feeling “frightened” and “sad.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the move: “As is standard operating procedure for a new president, the White House Medical Unit took possession of the president’s medical records.”

She disputed that it had the feel of a raid.

The incident took place two days after Bornstein divulged that he had prescribed Trump Propecia, a drug to combat hair loss in men.

